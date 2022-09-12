Charity ride returns

MEMBERS of the GS Henley Cycling Club raised more than £2,000 for the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in South Oxfordshire with a sponsored ride.

More than 50 people took part, cycling one or more of a 55km loop that started and finished at Henley Rugby Club.

It was the second year the event has been held and was once again in memory of former club member Graeme Taylor, who was cared for by the charity before his death last year.

Alex Chart, who helped organise the ride, said: “Graeme was a big part of the club and was passionate about making sure everyone could get involved, whether an experienced or novice cyclist.

“When he passed away, restrictions meant that we weren’t able to honour him in the way that we wanted to, so we set about organising this annual friendly, open-to-all, charity cycle, something I know Graeme would have supported.”

The ride was followed by refreshments, a cake sale and a raffle, helping to raise a total of £2,282.49.

Mr Chart said: “We had such a great turnout on the day and as a club we’re thrilled to have raised this amount.”