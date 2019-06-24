Monday, 24 June 2019

A new venue for regatta week? We’ll drink to that

TWO Henley institutions have joined forces to bring you a new Henley Royal Regatta venue.

This will take the form of a Mr Hobbs Gin Bar based at Hotel Du Vin Courtyard in their retro Citroën van, plus the opportunity to take a chauffeured launch from the mooring outside Hotel du Vin, taking trips down the Regatta course (subject to booking).

Both Mr Hobbs Gin/Hobbs of Henley and Hotel du Vin are inextricably linked to Henley and this will certainly be popular with both the tourists and the familiar faces around town.

The very aptly named Van du Vin is going to be serving up drinks in the (hopefully) glorious sunshine to locals and visitors throughout the event.

There will be signature Mr Hobbs Gin “perfect pours” aplenty throughout the daytime and evening, which will no doubt be warmly welcomed by the punters on Hotel du Vin’s iconic courtyard.

So make your way to Hotel du Vin this Regatta for your G&Ts and head out to see the races!

