Henley youngsters claim runners-up spot

HENLEY Swimming Club finished second in the final gala of the Chilterns League on Saturday at Leighton Buzzard.

First place finishes for Henley came in the boys’ categories came from, Harrison Bell in 100m freestyle, Rory Collier in the 50m freestyle, Callum Davidson in the 50m backstroke and Rory Collier in the 50m backstroke. In the boys team events there were first places for the 4x25m special medley, 4x25m medley relay and 4x50m freestyle relay team.

In the girls’ categories, first places came from Alia Wheeler and Isabel Kemp in the 50m butterfly, Lottie Moghul in the 100m backstroke and Bethany Davidson in the 50m breaststroke. Both girls 4x25m freestyle relay teams also won their events as did the 4x25m medley relay team.

The overall results from all the galas saw Henley finished in 11th place out of 14.