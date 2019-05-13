Monday, 13 May 2019

Valley Road make finals

VALLEY ROAD and Sonning Common swimming teams progressed to the area swimming gala after winning the boys and girls events at Gillotts swimming pool last week.

In the boys’ event, Valley Road A took the honours with Sonning Common second, Valley Road B third, Peppard fourth and Kidmore End fifth. Meanwhile Sonning Common won the girls’ event with Valley Road A runners-up, Peppard third, Valley Road B fourth and Kidmore End 5th.

