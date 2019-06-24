Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley shine at gala

Henley shine at gala

HENLEY Swimming Club put in a good performance at Aylesbury and District Swimming Club’s gala held last Saturday.

The Henley squad maintained their enthusiasm throughout as they strived to put in good performances against the host club and club’s from Witney and four shires.

Polly Compton, Katherine Matthews and Alice and Isabel Kemp also had to take on more races on the night to make up for absent swimmers.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33