Henley shine at gala

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
HENLEY Swimming Club put in a good performance at Aylesbury and District Swimming Club’s gala held last Saturday.
The Henley squad maintained their enthusiasm throughout as they strived to put in good performances against the host club and club’s from Witney and four shires.
Polly Compton, Katherine Matthews and Alice and Isabel Kemp also had to take on more races on the night to make up for absent swimmers.
24 June 2019
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
