Monday, 08 July 2019

Miles-Kingston secures first place finish at Biggleswade

ALEX MILES-KINGSTON secured first place for Henley Swimming Club in the U12 50m backstroke at last Saturday’s gala held by Dunstable Club in Biggleswade.

Other notable displays by Henley swimmers included second place for girls’ U10 4x25m freestyle relay team, boys’ U12 medley relay team, girls’ U10 medley relay team, Isabella
Miles-Kingsston in the girls’ U10 50m breaststroke and Maddie Staples in the girls’ U14 50m breaststroke.

The memorial gala was in memory of swimmer Tom Williams who passed away in 2014 and funds were raised for the charity CHUMS which helped all of the swimmers through the grieving process at the time.

