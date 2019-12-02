Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swimmers spend day at aquatic centre

Swimmers spend day at aquatic centre

A GROUP from Henley Swimming Club spent a day at the London Aquatic Centre.

Head coach Sarah Williams said: “The swimmers were able to watch some amazing diving and then experience a training session in the 50m competition pool.

“It was a truly fantastic experience and opportunity for all the swimmers. The club and parents would like to say a big thank-you to all the helpers and coaches who went with them and helped make the day so enjoyable.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33