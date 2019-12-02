Swimmers spend day at aquatic centre

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A GROUP from Henley Swimming Club spent a day at the London Aquatic Centre.
Head coach Sarah Williams said: “The swimmers were able to watch some amazing diving and then experience a training session in the 50m competition pool.
“It was a truly fantastic experience and opportunity for all the swimmers. The club and parents would like to say a big thank-you to all the helpers and coaches who went with them and helped make the day so enjoyable.”
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say