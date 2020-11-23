Chilly dip for virtual swimming challenge

A SERIES of virtual cold water swimming challenges has been launched.

The Brass Monkeys Challenge has been added to the Henley Swim portfolio of events and involves competing in water that has a temperature of below 14C.

There are five levels based on water temperature and distance — Plucky, Brazen, Bold, Daring and Intrepid based on experience and preference. There are several ways of reaching each level and swimmers can do them all, or just one. The challenge can be carried out in any unheated water such as the sea, river, lakes, lidos or a paddling pool.

Those who complete their challenges will receive up to five woven badges, downloadable progress charts and certificates. Competitors can join the private Brass Monkeys Facebook group and have access to advice and guidance from Outdoor Swimmer magazine. Jeremy Laming,

co-founder of Henley Swim, said: “The closure of swimming pools in 2020 and rules surrounding social distancing have led to a huge increase in the number of people swimming outside.

“People are trying it out of necessity and finding they love it.”

Entry starts at £12 For more information and to enter, visit https://henleyswim.niftyentries.com/

Brass-Monkeys-Challenge