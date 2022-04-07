Success for swimmer

A MEMBER of the Henley Mermaids swam 7.5km off the coast of South Africa to raise money for charity.

Laura Reineke took part in the Freedom Swim on Wednesday morning, swimming in Table Bay from Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for 18 years, to Cape Town.

The challenge is considered to be the “Everest” for outdoor swimmers as it is one of the hardest and most extreme swims in the world.

Since the bay is open to the Atlantic Ocean, swimmers frequently experience swell and chop.

Mrs Reineke said: “I can safely say that was singularly the hardest swim I’ve ever done and I absolutely wouldn’t have completed it without the support I received.

“The water was very rough and terrifying at times. We saw a few very large dark shapes below and a pyjama shark.

“It was a very tough swim and you couldn’t pay me to do it again soon. I thought it would never end and I nearly bailed a number of times.”

She said the water temperature was 9C and she had to wear a wetsuit and was supported by a pilot boat.

Mrs Reinke, 49, who lives in Damer Gardens, Henley, prepared for the challenge by swimming in a pool three times a week and in the River Thames twice a week as well as doing high-intensity interval training and spin classes.

Later this year, she will take part in the North Channel swim with fellow Mermaid Joan Fennelly and friends Keri Hutchinson, from Northumberland, and Jane Hardy, from South Wales.

The other Mermaids are South Oxfordshire district councillor Jo Robb, teacher Susan Barry, nurse Fiona Print and Mrs Fennelly, a sales director.

They all plan to swim the Bristol Channel in July, which they attempted last year but were beaten by the tides.

The 45km challenge on July 22 is designed to raise awareness of pollution in rivers and the sea and will be in aid of Surfers Against Sewage, a charity which campaigns against sewage spills and litter in waterways and on beaches.

The women also plan to swim 104km along the River Thames from its source near Lechlade to Henley some time over the summer.