Oratory lead way

THE Oratory Prep and Sonning Common came out on top of a girls’ and boys’ primary school swimming gala.

Five teams took part in the event held at the Oratory with Shiplake, Peppard and Valley Road also taking part in the event.

The results were was follows: boys’ — 1 The Oratory Prep, 2 Shiplake, 3 Valley Road, 4 Sonning Common. Girls’ — 1 Sonning Common, 2 The Oratory Prep, 3 Valley Road, 4 Peppard, 5 Shiplake.