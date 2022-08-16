Mermaids near end of Thames swim from source to Henley

A SWIMMING group from Henley are edging closer to finishing their Thames challenge.

The Henley Mermaids are swimming from the source of the river in Gloucestershire to Henley and now have only about 25 miles to go.

They are doing the challenge in sections, using Tuesday evenings to swim nearby stretches and Saturdays for ones further away.

In their latest swim, Laura Reineke, Fiona Print, Susan Barry and Joan Fennelly swam 5km from Culham to Clifton, a stretch of the river near Abingdon.

They were joined by Marika Perkins from another swimming group, the Thames Marvels.

Mrs Reineke, of Damer Gardens, said: “We had a lovely day for it and saw some incredible wildlife like kingfishers and cormorants. We also got out at a stretch of the river and were surrounded by cows. They didn’t give us much bother, although it isn’t what you expect when you’re swimming.”

Mrs Fennelly, of Makins Road, said: “About halfway through the swim, we stopped off at a beautiful patch of the river for a rest and a drink. Then all these cows came up and stood in the water. It was all a bit of a laugh.”

The group still have stretches to swim in Abingdon and Oxford but are already planning the final leg.

Mrs Fennelly said: “The final stretch will be in Henley swimming under the bridge.

“We are already talking about when to do it as we have to work around holidays with people coming and going. It is weird thinking it is all going to be over soon.”