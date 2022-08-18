800 take part in swimming mararthon

MORE than 800 people took part in the Thames Marathon, an endurance swim from Henley to Marlow, on Sunday.

The swimmers had a choice of two distances, the full 13km or 5.5km from Hurley to Marlow.

They had to get out of the river at each of the locks where they were greeted by volunteers who gave them with food and drink before they got back in the water.

The fastest swimmer was British triathlon champion Richard Stannard, 48, from Maidenhead, who finished in a time of two hours and 52 minutes.

The fastest woman, and fifth fastest overall, was Amy Barton, 27, from London, who took three hours and six minutes.

The last swimmer in was 64-year-old Californian Rob Buechel with a time of seven hours and 29 minutes. He was cheered in by a huge crowd of spectators chanting his name as he finished.

The event was organised by events company Henley Swim, last of four to been held each summer.

The swimmers, who came from as far as Australia and South Africa as well as Europe, were supported by an 80-strong safety and medical team and more than 50 volunteers.

Juliet Hume, director of operations for Henley Swim, said: “We have received incredible feedback and are so pleased that we were able to deliver such a memorable day for so many people.

“Logistically, this is a very complicated event that requires a great deal of support from the local community.

“We would like to thank local companies SAS and Softcat, all the venues along the route, including Harleyford, Bisham Abbey and Culden Faw as well as Henley Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council, and, of course, our amazing volunteers.”