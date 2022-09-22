First for Mermaids at second go

A GROUP of swimmers from Henley have become the first relay team to swim the Bristol Channel.

Four women from the Henley Mermaids swam for more than 12 hours from the coast of South Wales to north Devon.

Laura Reineke, Joan Fennelly, Susan Barry and Fiona Print battled poor visibility and choppy conditions during their 46km challenge on Saturday.

The Mermaids previously attempted the swim in July last year but were stopped by poor weather conditions just 6km from the finish.

Ms Fennelly, 56, a sales director, of Makins Road, Henley, said: “We are absolutely over the moon. I am glad some unfinished business has been put to rest.”

The challenge started at 4.20am from the beach near the town of Porthcawl and the women took it in turns to swim legs of an hour each, resting on their support boat in between.

The swimmers had small lights attached to their goggles and swimming costumes so they could be seen from the boat.

Mrs Reineke, 47, of Damer Gardens, Henley, began the first leg in complete darkness.

She said: “The sea was warmer than the air so it was quite nice getting in but it was a bit off-putting in the dark. That’s one of my least favourite things to do as you can barely see. You are right next to the boat so you just have to keep swimming.”

Ms Fennelly swam the next leg, also in darkness, followed by Mrs Print and then Mrs Barry taking to the water as it grew lighter.

Ms Reineke, the founder of Henley Music School, said: “My second swim was lovely. The sea was bouncy, not choppy, and the sun even came out for a bit.

“The water temperature was pretty good as well, which meant you didn’t get cold.” As the group began their third rotation, the wind began to blow against the

direction of the waves, creating choppy conditions.

Mrs Print, 59, a registered nurse from St Mark’s Road, said: “It was certainly challenging.

“It was like white horses were in the sea and the waves were riding really high and we got battered.

“We had to adapt to the way the waves were moving. We were all really surprised we managed it as the conditions were so rough.”

Mrs Barry, 55, a French teacher from Henley, could see the coast as she battled the rough water.

She said: “You just have to swim through. The conditions were difficult and the wind was blowing really hard.

“You can’t breathe sometimes as you are facing so many waves but you just have to keep going as you can see the end.”

Ms Reineke was the only one to swim a fourth leg as she landed on Glenthorne beach on the border of Devon and Somerset.

She said: “I have never landed before so it was a bit of a surprise. Once I got on the beach, all I could think about was getting into bed. I also felt really proud and a real sense of achievement.”

She and Ms Fennelly have now achieved the triple crown of swimming the Bristol Channel, the North Channel between Scotland and Northern Ireland, which they did in June, and the Channel, which all five Mermaids did in 2020.

Ms Reineke said: “We obviously look back on our past achievements but we are always looking to the future and to our next swim.”

The Mermaids use their swims to raise money for environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage and have raised more than £3,000 this year alone.

Another of their recent challenges has been swimming from the source of the River Thames to Henley.

They are doing it in sections, using Tuesday evenings to swim nearby stretches and Saturdays for ones further away.

They have saved the Henley stretch of the river until last and are planning to swim it in November.