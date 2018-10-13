Comic actor wins award for cancer research advert

AN actor and writer from Swyncombe has won an award for an advert about cancer research.

David Chistie-Miller, 27, scooped best script at the Cannes Corporate Media and TV awards for “Meet the scientists”.

He and co-writer, producer and director Will Holloway, of Voop Productions, also won a silver in the charity film category for Cancer Research’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Their advert highlights the importance of funding the scientific research into the disease.

Mr Christie-Miller said: “It was a complete shock winning the award considering it was one of the first pieces I’ve done on screen.

“It was great fun and lovely meeting so many amazing people from around the world who have done some amazing projects.”

He became involved in the film last year after receiving a call from his former boss at headhunting company Heidrick & Struggles in London, where he worked for four years, who put him in touch with Mr Holloway.

At the time, he was one half of a double act called Avocado in a sketch show called Definitely Maybe Not at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Mr Christie-Miller said: “They were looking for someone with a background in comedic writing and acting. I went to Voop’s offices in Fulham and worked with Will on writing the script. We were talking about what we wanted to get across and keeping it comedic, which is quite difficult on a cancer research advert.”

Mr Christie-Miller was given the leading role after a screen test and filming took place at the University of Warwick, near Coventry, the Velodrome in London, the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in Glasgow and University College London. Mr Holloway then spent months editing the footage.

The viral video about the charity’s work is now on video platforms

YouTube and Vimeo.

Mr Christie-Miller said: “It was important to talk about where the money is going for this particular charity.

“I think people sometimes wonder where the money is going and they want to see action and change.

“For people who have lost loved ones, it’s important to show that everything is being done to end this disease. Hopefully, it will raise a lot of money as well.”

Mr Christie-Miller, who was educated at the Oratory Prep School in Goring Heath, spent two years in Paris under the tuition of Philippe Gaulier, a French master clown, learning his craft.

He will perform three shows in London next week with Avocado.

To see his video. visit https://vimeo.com/240509309?ref=

em-v-share or www.youtube.com/

watch?v=2mjc-jia1su