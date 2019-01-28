Snowdrop teas return

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
Monday, 28 January 2019
THE 23rd annual snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe will be held next month.
These will take place over the second, third and fourth weekends of February from 2pm to 4pm daily. There will be tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles for sale and visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by the members of the congregation.
The snowdrops will be blessed by the rector of Watlington Rev Daniel Thompson at 3pm on Sunday, February 10. A candlelit choral evensong will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 4.30pm.
The proceeds go towards maintenance of the church, which dates back to the Normans. Last year, a record £7,600 was raised.
