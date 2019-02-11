Snowdrop tea

THE 23rd annual snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe will begin this weekend, from 2pm to 4pm daily.

There will be tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles for sale and visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by members of the congregation.

The snowdrops will be blessed by Watlington rector Rev Daniel Thompson at 3pm on Sunday.

The teas will be repeated on the following two weekends and a candlelit choral evensong will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 4.30pm.

The proceeds go towards maintenance of the church.