Historic church’s £50,000+ appeal for new washroom

AN appeal has been launched for a new washroom at Swyncombe church.

The parochial church council of St Botolph’s needs to raise between £50,000 and £70,000 for the new

facility at the church, which dates back to the Normans and is Grade II* listed.

The congregation and visitors currently have to use a portable toilet.

John Sennett, a member of the congregation who helps organise the church’s annual snowdrop teas, said: “Those involved with Swyncombe church realise that to keep it viable for present and future supporters a permanent washroom would be a huge asset.

“The washroom must not detract from the beauty of the church and be built of sympathetic materials blending in with the age of the building.”

The parochial church council’s fund-raising committee is seeking grants and fund-raising ideas.

About £1,300 has been raised so far. Treasurer Jonathan Longley ran the Reading half marathon in March in aid of the appeal and a large group of walkers from Reading were catered for by volunteers with teas and cakes just before Easter.

Dr Sarah Fane, chief executive of the charity Afghan Connection, gave a talk about her work in April.

She has been immunising more than 72,000 women and children a year since 2002, when she founded the charity, and has helped build schools.