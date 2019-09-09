Monday, 09 September 2019

Domnick and Wilson dominant in run fest

TURVILLE PARK hosted SWYNCOMBE on Sunday for a 515 run fest at the expense of only six wickets

Turville batted first and built a strong total of 257-3 around Charlie Beardall, who made an unbeaten 106.

Solid contributions were offered by Tim Wade (60, not out) and Ollie Thornton (42) in the face of an attack led by Ty Crockett (29-2). But Turville plundered 228 runs off the 28 overs sent down by the other bowlers.

Swyncombe made short work of the chase, with 77 runs coming from the first eight overs. Keith Domnick (94) and Rory Wilson (95) took their chances in a 183-run partnership, helping to chase down the total in just 31 overs.

