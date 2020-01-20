THE 24th annual snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe will begin on the weekend of February 8 and 9 from 2pm to 4pm daily.

There will be tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles for sale and visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by members of the congregation.

The snowdrops in the churchyard will be blessed by Watlington rector Rev Daniel Thompson at 3pm on the Sunday.

The teas will be repeated on the following two weekends and a candlelit choral evensong will be held on Sunday, February 16 at 4.30pm.

The proceeds go towards maintenance of the Norman church. A record £9,000 was raised last year.