Monday, 23 March 2020

Teas made...

THIS year’s snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe raised £5,000.

This was less than the record sum of £9,000 raised last year because the first two of the three weekends last month were badly affected by storms.

The proceeds will go towards maintenance of the Norman church.

