Conversion

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
PLANS have been submitted to convert farm buildings on the Swyncombe Estate into five homes.
The application made to South Oxfordshire District Council involves a traditional barn, which is listed, and adjoining buildings in Coates Lane.
In a planning statement, it says: “The aim of this development is to give these historic buildings a new purpose that will ensure their long-term relevance.”
12 October 2020
