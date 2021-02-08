Monday, 08 February 2021

No teas

SUPPORTERS can donate online to St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe following the cancellation of its annual snowdrop teas.

This year’s teas were due to be held over the first three weekends of this month but were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The church is closed and will remain so until Easter.

To make a donation, visit https://virginmoneygiving.com
and search for “virtual snowdrop teas 2021”.

