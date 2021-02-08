SUPPORTERS can donate online to St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe following the cancellation of its annual snowdrop teas.

This year’s teas were due to be held over the first three weekends of this month but were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The church is closed and will remain so until Easter.

To make a donation, visit https://virginmoneygiving.com

and search for “virtual snowdrop teas 2021”.