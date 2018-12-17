Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Narewska makes the grade

Narewska makes the grade

AN 11-year-old girl from Henley Synchronised Swimming Club has achieved her grade three silver award.

Eva Narewska gained her award at Abbey School in Reading on Sunday where she was required to perform nine figures which consist of complex moves combined with body control and athleticism.

Holding the award Narewska can now compete at the national age group championships again but this time in the most prestigious events in synchronised swimming — the solo and the duet.

• HENLEY Synchronised Swimming Club will be holding a taster session for five to 12 year olds on January 13 next year. For further details email synchro@
henleysynchronisedswim
mingclub.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33