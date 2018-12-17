Narewska makes the grade

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
AN 11-year-old girl from Henley Synchronised Swimming Club has achieved her grade three silver award.
Eva Narewska gained her award at Abbey School in Reading on Sunday where she was required to perform nine figures which consist of complex moves combined with body control and athleticism.
Holding the award Narewska can now compete at the national age group championships again but this time in the most prestigious events in synchronised swimming — the solo and the duet.
• HENLEY Synchronised Swimming Club will be holding a taster session for five to 12 year olds on January 13 next year. For further details email synchro@
henleysynchronisedswim
mingclub.org
