Gold medals for duets

TWO duets from Henley Synchronised Swimming Club won gold at the London regional competition at the White Oaks Leisure Centre in Swanley last Saturday.

The 12U duet of Eva Narewska and Zara Warren won gold with their new routine. Their choreography was extremely fast paced with difficult angles and long hybrid figures.

The pair scored 54.3667 overall and were given a couple of 6.0s for artistic impression.

The 13-18 duet of Alexandra Turner and Millie Jones took the top prize with their Dr Who themed routine. The duo packed a lot of content into the three minute routine which was reflected in their scores.

Their highest marks were 6.2 for execution, 7.6 for artistic impression and 6.8 for difficulty and their overall score was 61.33.

• HENLEY Synchronised Swimming Club is holding their next trial day on Sunday, September 15. Anyone wishing to give the sport a try should email synchro@ henleysynchronisedswim mingclub.org for more information.