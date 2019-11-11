Monday, 11 November 2019

Bronze awards for trio

Bronze awards for trio

THREE members of Henley Synchronised Swimming Club passed their grade four figures at bronze level on Sunday at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Annie Skaanild, Zara Warren and Eva Narewska completed a week of intensive training at the Henley Leisure Centre with coach Mikki Carter before passing their club assessments enabling them to attend England trials to be held in Bristol at the end of the month.

Anyone between the ages of 10 and 15 wishing to try synchronised swimming are welcome to attend an open day on Sunday, January 12. For further details contact admin@henleysynchronisedswimmingclub.org

