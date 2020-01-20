Monday, 20 January 2020

Warren selected for South East squad

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl from Henley Synchronised Swimming Club has been selected to train with the South East squad.

Zara Warren, 12, was ranked fifth in her age group last year and has been selected for the South East Regional squad for 13 to 15 year olds.

Gillotts School pupil Warren joined Henley Synchronised Swimming Club’s development squad when she was seven-and-a-half.

The youngster, who lives in Sonning Common, had her first figure competition just before she turned eight where she won her competition.

Having gained plenty of training Warren’s performances improved and in 2016 she competed in her first National Age Group Championships. She has subsequently gone on to compete in the championships every year since.

