Morgan and Roberts hit trebles for A team

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team moved into fourth place in Division 1 of the Reading and District League after beating Milestone A 9-1. Gary Morgan and Jason Roberts scored trebles while Malcolm Gregory picked up two wins.

The B team are mid-table following a hard fought 5-5 draw with Tidmarsh B. Andy Wang again starred with a maximum while Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux both managed singles after late victories, Maltby beating Ray Webb 11-13, 2-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 while Meheux won the final set of the night 11-5, 6-11, 16-14, 15-13 against Simon Barter.

Also in division 1, the C team lost 9-1 against Kingfisher C, Matt Stone grabbing a consolation win over Alan Cummings.

In Division 2 the D team saw their bright start dented by a 9-1 defeat at Springfield A, Eric Walker picking up a single against one of the division’s promotion favourites. The E team continue to struggle in Division 3 but they did pick up 3 points from their 7-3 defeat at Our Lady of Peace D, Melvyn Lovegrove and Derek Wavell winning one apiece as well as teaming up to win a thrilling doubles set 8-11, 3-11, 14-12, 11-8, 12-10.

In Division 4 the F team were well beaten by a strong Our Lady of Peace E side 9-1, while the G team picked up their first win of the season as they beat Sonning Sports C 7-3, Anthony Reeve with a treble while both Arun Reeve and Simon Blake won two each.