A team are on the up

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team moved up to third place in the Reading and District League Division 1 table after a 9-1 victory at Tidmarsh B thanks to trebles from Joe Barraclough and Neil Hurford.

Both Barraclough and Hurford had hard-fought wins against Tony Baker, Barraclough winning 9-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8, 14-12, while Hurford triumphed in equally close fashion 10-12, 11-5, 11-4, 15-17, 11-9.

In Division 3 the E team managed a creditable 5-5 draw at Kingfisher G, Melvyn Lovegrove and Derek Wavell winning twice while Jamie Legg picked up a good single. Lovegrove won a thriller against Gwynne Penny 6-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 12-10.

In Division 4 the G team managed a 7-3 win against Springfield D thanks to a Marko Madzar treble, a double from David Pearson and a single from Arran Reeve.