Gregory in fine form

MALCOLM GREGORY starred with a maximum for Sonning Common and Peppard A as they beat Kingfisher D 8-2 in their latest Reading and District League match. Jason Roberts and Joe Barraclough added two wins each as the team fought back from 2-0 behind.

The B team became the first side to take points off leaders Kingfisher A after Andy Wang beat both Sagar Sawant and Krasimer Ivanov but Kingfisher still managed an 8-2 win despite good efforts from both Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux.

Tidmarsh B and Sonning Common and Peppard C shared the spoils as they drew 5-5, reserve Alan Mollett earning a vital 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 12-10 victory against Chris Webb for the C team.

In Division 2 Mark Jones recorded a hat-trick as the D team drew 5-5 at Our Lady of Peace C. Melvyn Lovegrove and Jamie Legg both scored trebles as Sonning Common and Peppard E recorded their first win as they won in style, 9-1 at Kingfisher H.

Sonning Common and Peppard G became the latest team to lose to Our Lady of Peace E in Division 4, succumbing to a 9-1 defeat. David Pearson saved the whitewash by beating Jan Polnik, while the F team won 6-4 at Kingfisher I, Mike Casserely with a hat-trick as well as teaming up with Derek Maltby to win the crucial doubles set.