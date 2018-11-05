Derby day stalemate

BOTH Sonning Common and Peppard B and C teams shared the points as they fought out a 5-5 draw in their rearranged Reading and District Division 1 match last week.

Andy Wang scored another impressive treble for the B side while Matt Stone and Denise Weller won twice for the C team alongside a vital 6-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 win by Matt Isherwood against Brian Meheux. Both teams are now comfortably mid-table.

Mike Casserely won twice as well as teaming up with Derek Maltby to win the doubles as the F team lost 7-3 at home to Tidmarsh E in Division 4.

Sonning Common and Peppard E moved up a gear to take the final six sets in an 8-1 win at Kingfisher I in the first round of the Lower Divisions knockout cup, while the A team found Tarik Ramjuan’s handicap too much to handle as they lost narrowly 5-4 against Kingfisher E in the first round of the team handicap competition, Tarik winning all three of his matches against Nigel Maltby, Andy Wang and Joe Barraclough.