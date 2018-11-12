Maltby hits treble

A TREBLE from Nigel Maltby helped Sonning Common and Peppard B beat a battling Kennet Valley A side 6-4 in the latest round of matches played in Division 1 of the Reading and District League.

Brian Meheux clinched the win for the village team after beating Masoud Ghabachi 11-2, 11-13, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5 in a tense deciding set while reserve Angus Jones also managed a good win against Ghabachi 11-13, 13-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Alan Mollett’s treble, two from Mark Jones and an Eric Walker single saw Sonning Common and Peppard D win 6-4 at Kingfisher E in Division 2 to ease themselves nearer mid-table. In Division 3 Sonning Common and Peppard E had a 7-3 win at Sonning Sports B, Melvyn Lovegrove was the star by gaining a maximum while Derek Brooke-Wavell managed a double.

The first intra club meeting between Sonning Common and Peppard F and G teams in Division 4 went the way of the F team 7-3. Gerry Bacon won all three matches ably supported by doubles from Julian James, who narrowly lost to Arran Reeve 12-10, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11 and Mike Casserley, who was beaten by Simon Blake.