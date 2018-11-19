Village’s A team has the upper hand

IN a derby match in Division 1 of the Reading and District League, Sonning Common and Peppard A were 10-0 winners against their C team thanks to trebles from Jason Roberts, Gary Morgan and Neil Hurford.

Andy Wang managed two wins as the B team lost 8-2 at championship-chasing Kingfisher B, Jeremy Willis and Brian Meheux battling hard before losing a close doubles set.

In Division 2 the D team lost 6-4 at home to Pangbourne WMC, Mark Jones winning twice while Angus Jones and Eric Walker picked up singles.

Melvyn Lovegrove won twice and Jamie Legg once as the E team lost 7-3 to table-toppers Springfield B in Division 4. Mike Casserely’s treble and a Steve Knott single saw the F team lose 6-4 at Kennett Valley Free Church B while Anthony Reeve got a maximum as the G team beat Kingfisher I 7-3, Arun Reeve winning two.