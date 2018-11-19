Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village’s A team has the upper hand

IN a derby match in Division 1 of the Reading and District League, Sonning Common and Peppard A were 10-0 winners against their C team thanks to trebles from Jason Roberts, Gary Morgan and Neil Hurford.

Andy Wang managed two wins as the B team lost 8-2 at championship-chasing Kingfisher B, Jeremy Willis and Brian Meheux battling hard before losing a close doubles set.

In Division 2 the D team lost 6-4 at home to Pangbourne WMC, Mark Jones winning twice while Angus Jones and Eric Walker picked up singles.

Melvyn Lovegrove won twice and Jamie Legg once as the E team lost 7-3 to table-toppers Springfield B in Division 4. Mike Casserely’s treble and a Steve Knott single saw the F team lose 6-4 at Kennett Valley Free Church B while Anthony Reeve got a maximum as the G team beat Kingfisher I 7-3, Arun Reeve winning two.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33