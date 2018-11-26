Roberts’ treble keeps side on top

JASON Roberts starred for Sonning Common and Peppard A as they beat Curzon Club A to remain third in Division 1 of the Reading and District League. Roberts’ hat-trick was backed up by two wins apiece from Joe Barraclough and Malcolm Gregory.

Nigel Maltby continued his good form as both he and Andy Wang got maximums in the B team’s 9-1 win against Milestone A, Maltby getting the better of Sanket Dave 7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9 to clinch his treble. The C team of Niall McGrane, Tim Raby and Matt Stone found title chasing Kingfisher A predictably tough and returned on the back of the 10-0 defeat.

In Division 2, the D team were heavily defeated 9-1 at Kingfisher F despite Mark Jones’ early win over Richard Leachman.

Melvyn Lovegrove and Jamie Legg picked up consolation wins as the E team lost 8-2 at Tidmarsh C in Division 3, while in Division 4 the G team held Tidmarsh E to a 5-5 draw thanks to an Anthony Reeve treble, one from his son, Arran, plus the doubles set.