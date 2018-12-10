Wang wins it for villagers

AN Andy Wang treble and two apiece from Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux saw Sonning Common and Peppard B win a hard fought match at Kingfisher D 7-3 in Division 1 of the Reading and District League as they remain in the top half of the table.

While Wang breezed to his treble both Matlby and Meheux had to work hard for their two wins in a close match. Alan Mollet starred as Sonning Common and Peppard D toppled Our Lady of Peace A 7-3 in Division 2, Eric Walker and Angus Jones both contributing with wins as well as teaming up to take the doubles set 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8.

In Division 3 the E team continue to keep themselves clear of any trouble at the bottom, Melvyn Lovegrove, Ollie Sayers and Jamie Legg with wins as they managed a creditable four points from their match at home to promotion contenders Reading FC A in a 6-4 defeat.

Gerry Bacon, Mike Casserley and Julian James each recorded two wins as the F team won 7-3 at Milestone C in Division 4 while a two man G team managed a 7-3 win as they beat Kennet Valley Free Church B, Anthony Reeve and Dave Pearson with fine trebles.