Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wang wins it for villagers

AN Andy Wang treble and two apiece from Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux saw Sonning Common and Peppard B win a hard fought match at Kingfisher D 7-3 in Division 1 of the Reading and District League as they remain in the top half of the table.

While Wang breezed to his treble both Matlby and Meheux had to work hard for their two wins in a close match. Alan Mollet starred as Sonning Common and Peppard D toppled Our Lady of Peace A 7-3 in Division 2, Eric Walker and Angus Jones both contributing with wins as well as teaming up to take the doubles set 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8.

In Division 3 the E team continue to keep themselves clear of any trouble at the bottom, Melvyn Lovegrove, Ollie Sayers and Jamie Legg with wins as they managed a creditable four points from their match at home to promotion contenders Reading FC A in a 6-4 defeat.

Gerry Bacon, Mike Casserley and Julian James each recorded two wins as the F team won 7-3 at Milestone C in Division 4 while a two man G team managed a 7-3 win as they beat Kennet Valley Free Church B, Anthony Reeve and Dave Pearson with fine trebles.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33