Gregory and Roberts in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team remain third in Division 1 of the Reading and District League after they ran out 8-2 winners against Tidmarsh A with in-form Jason Roberts starring with a treble and Malcolm Gregory chipping in by beating Duncan Groves 11-9 11-9 11-9.

Singles from Brian Meheux and Jeremy Willis and another Andy Wang treble saw the B team draw 5-5 with Curzon Club A while the C team were on the wrong end of a 10-0 scoreline as they faced championship contenders Kingfisher B.

In Division 2 Alan Mollett, Mark Jones and Eric Walker all managed wins as the D team held Our Lady of Peace B to a 5-5 draw, while in Division 3 the E team lost 9-1 at Tilehurst Methodists B, Derek Wavell getting their only win after he beat Pat O’Sullivan 11-6, 11-7, 18-16.

Despite fielding only two players, Sonning Common and Peppard G still managed to draw 5-5 with Springfield E in their Division 4 match, thanks to an Anthony Reeve treble and a single from David Pearson plus the doubles. A Mike Casserely hat-trick wasn’t enough to prevent the F team from losing 7-3 against table toppers Tilehurst Methodists C.