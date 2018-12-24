Monday, 24 December 2018

Maximums help side close gap

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A side narrowed the gap on the top two in Division 1 of the Reading and District League by beating Kennet Valley Free Church A 9-1, Joe Barraclough and Gary Morgan with maximums.

Hat-tricks from Andy Wang and Nigel Maltby saw Sonning Common and Peppard B win 7-3 at Tidmarsh A to remain in fifth place while Denise Weller’s impressive three-straight treble helped Sonning Common and Peppard C to an 8-2 win at Kingfisher D, Matt Isherwood and Tim Raby adding two wins apiece.

Alan Mollett, Mark Jones and Angus Jones put in a great team display as Sonning Common and Peppard D defeated Tilehurst Methodists A 8-2 in Division 2, Mollett beating Keith Winter 7-11, 12-10, 11-3, 5-11, 11-7 on the way to his treble.

The E team fell to a 7-3 defeat against Curzon Club C in Division 3, Jamie Legg and Derek Wavell winning one each as well as teaming up to win the doubles.

In Division 4 the F team fell to a 6-4 defeat at Reading FC B with singles from Mike Casserley, Julian James and Gerry Bacon.

