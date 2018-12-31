Morgan’s treble not enough

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A side clung on to third place in Division 1 of the Reading and District League despite a 7-3 loss against top four rivals Kingfisher C in the last round of matches of the year.

Gary Morgan managed a treble for Sonning Common but doubles from Phil Mead, Richard Fifield and Alan Cummings steered Kingfisher to victory.

Our Lady of Peace D overcame Sonning Common and Peppard E 8-1 in the Team Handicap Cup competition, Melvyn Lovegrove and Derek Brooke-Wavell with the consolation set.

• The club is saddened to announce the death of E team player Jim McClure, 73, who suffered a heart attack during a Lower Divisions knockout cup match.