Duo shock Methodists

THE top three Sonning Common and Peppard teams all found the going tough in the opening matches of the second half of the Reading and District League season.

The A team in third place faced second placed Kingfisher B and lost 8-2, Gary Morgan and Neil Hurford with wins while Malcolm Gregory battled hard for no reward.

The B team were well beaten by Kingfisher C 10-0, the Kingfisher trio all on top form against Nigel Maltby, Brian Meheux and reserve Angus Jones.

Niall McGrane managed a hat-trick as the C team lost 6-4 at Curzon Club A, Matt Stone getting their other win.

Angus Jones starred as the D team won 6-4 against Curzon Club B in Division 2, Angus beating Curzon number one Charlotte Binley.

In Division 3 the E team managed a creditable 5-5 draw to keep them just above the relegation zone.

In Division 4 the F team were frustrated by bottom of the table Sonning Sports C as they lost 8-2, while Anthony Reeve and new recruit Ian Davenport both got wins as the G team shocked promotion chasing Tilehurst Methodists C to win 6-4 and inflict a first league defeat on the Tilehurst team.