Stalemate for top two sides

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side battled out a 5-5 draw with their A team club mates in Division 1 of the Reading and District League. Jeremy Willis and Brian Meheux both earned good wins over Malcolm Gregory for the B team while Neil Hurford won all three for the A team including a good tactical comeback to beat Andy Wang 3-11, 1-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-8. Nigel Maltby teamed up with Wang to win the key doubles set 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6.

Angus Jones starred for Sonning Common D side with a maximum that saw a three straight set victory over Sonning Sports number one Paul Savage. However, it wasn’t enough to save them from a 6-4 defeat.

In Division 3 Jamie Legg and Melvyn Lovegrove got the wins for the E team as they lost 7-3 at Springfield C in a match that saw Derek Wavell unfortunate not to record a win after taking all three of his opponents to a fifth game decider.

Sonning Common and Peppard G were victorious against Reading FC B, winning 6-4 thanks to doubles from each of Anthony Reeve, Marko Madzar and Ian Davenport, while the F team fared even better after trebles from Mike Casserely, Julian James and Gerry Bacon gave them a 10-0 win against Springfield D. Casserely also teamed up with Derek Maltby to take the doubles set.