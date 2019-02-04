Trio net trebles for villagers

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team cruised to a 10-0 victory at Milestone A in Division 1 of the Reading and District Leauge thanks to hat-tricks from Jason Roberts, Joe Barraclough and Neil Hurford.

Sonning Common and Peppard B also enjoyed a 10-0 victory as they beat Tidmarsh B side, Brian Meheux and Nigel Maltby getting narrow victories over Simon Barter to complete their hat-tricks while Andy Wang also got a maximum. The C team lost 6-4 to Tidmarsh A, Denise Weller just missing out against Francois Durrand 12-10, 2-11, 6-11, 11-4, 14-12, before losing 9-1 at Kingfisher C, Tim Raby grabbing their single.

In Division 2 the D team were played leaders Springfield A where they lost 7-3. Mark Jones, Alan Mollet and Eric Walker picked up singles with Walker winning a tight battle with Seth Martin 11-13, 12-10, 15-13, 12-10, 11-7.

Jamie Legg hit a treble to help Sonning Common and Peppard E beat Our Lady of Peace D 7–3 to ease their relegation concerns in Division 3.

The Sonning Common and Peppard F team of Mike Casserely, Gerry Bacon and Julian James battled hard before losing 6-4 at Division 4 promotion contenders OLOP E, while the G team continued their good recent run, defeating Sonning Sports C 8-2, Anthony Reeve recording a maximum, Marko Madzar winning twice, while Jim Warren secured his first win and ended the evening with a double.