Willis and Wang in fine form

ANDY WANG and Jeremy Willis were both in top form as Sonning Common and Peppard B beat club mates Sonning Common and Peppard C 8-2 in their latest Reading and District Table Tennis League Division 1 clash. Willis did particularly well for his treble that saw him beat Matt Stone 11-9, 5-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-5.

In Division 2 Sonning Common and Peppard D lost narrowly at promotion chasing Milestone B 6-4, Eric Walker starring for Sonning Common with two wins that included a 7-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 triumph against Jingshun Huang.

Michael Legg, Derek Wavell and Oliver Sayer all won once for Sonning Common E in their Division 3 match at home to Kingfisher G but the Kingfisher team ran out 7-3 winners.

In Division 4 the F team were 6-4 winners at Tidmarsh E thanks to a fine treble from Julian James, while recent recruits Ian Davenport and Jim Warren both won twice and Arrun Reeve picked up a single as the G team beat Milestone C 6-4.