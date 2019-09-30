Monday, 30 September 2019

Barraclough in fine form

THE new Reading and District League season got underway last week with Sonning Common and Peppard entering seven sides into this year’s competion.

The A team began with a 5-5 draw against promoted Springfield A, Joe Barraclough and Jason Roberts both winning twice as well as teaming up to win the doubles set.

The B and C teams met in their first Division 1 match and the B team emerged 7-3 winners, thanks mainly to a treble from Andy Wang and a good double from Brian Meheux. For the C team Matt Stone was in impressive form for his two wins.

In Division 2 the D team began with a 7-3 win against Pangbourne A, Jon Abbott returning to the club and managing a maximum, alongside wins from Alan Mollett and Angus Jones.

The E team got off to a flyer in Division 4 after trebles from Jim Warren and Anthony Reeve saw them win 9-1 at Milestone C, while the F team also won their first match with Derek Wavell, Mike Casserely and Julian James all winning twice in the 7-3 success over Our Lady of Peace F.

Melvyn Lovegrove managed a treble but the G team lost 6-4 to Reading FC B.

