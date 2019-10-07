Monday, 07 October 2019

Maximums for Stone and Weller

ALL the Sonning Common and Peppard teams enjoyed success in the latest round of matches in the Reading and District League Table Tennis League last week.

The A team managed a creditable 5-5 draw with one of the title favourites in Division 1, Kingfisher B. Malcolm Gregory and Neil Hurford both won twice with Jason Roberts picking up a single. Gregory’s 13-11, 11-7, 6-11, 10-12, 14-12 win against Richard Rosinski in set three was key.

Andy Wang again starred for the B team alongside singles from Brian Meheux and Jeremy Willis as they won 6-4 at Kingfisher C. Meheux’s 11-8, 2-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 win against Ivor Hardman proved crucial.

Also in Division 1 the C team enjoyed a comprehensive 9-1 victory over Tidmarsh B, Matt Stone and Denise Weller both with maximums.

Jon Abbott and Alan Mollett both won twice as the D team drew 5-5 with Springfield B in Division 2, Angus Jones managing a single while he was unlucky not to defeat Rob Wilkie after losing 11-6, 11-4, 7-11, 3-11, 10-12.

In Division 4 the E and G team’s met in the first of several inter club derby matches this season. Ian Davenport starred for the E team with a treble as the match finished all square at 5-5. Davenport managed a notable success by beating Simon Berry 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9.

