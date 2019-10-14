Sonning Common and Peppard hit top spot

THE B side of Sonning Common and Peppard sit proudly joint top of Reading and District League Division 1, sharing first place with OLOP Premier and Kingfisher A on 22 points after beating Curzon Club A 9-1.

Andy Wang and Nigel Maltby both hit trebles with Brian Meheux winning twice, including a crucial 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-13, 17-15 victory against Jon Willis.

The A team lost 8-2 at OLOP Premier, Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford winning one each, while the C team were up against a strong Kennet Valley A team where they also lost 8-2, Denise Weller and Matt Stone with singles. In Division 2 the D team are top of the table after their 9-1 win against Kingfisher E, Alan Mollett and Jon Abbott maintaining their good form with trebles.

The E team are top of Division 4, Ian Davenport and Jim Warren with maximums as they won 9-1 at Our Lady of Peace F.

The G team are also doing well, Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove getting hard fought maximums as they won 8-2 against Tidmarsh E, Mark Berry getting a first win of the season. Derek Wavell won twice however the F team slipped to a 7-3 defeat at Kingfisher H, Alistair Scott making his debut while Mike Casserley picked up a single.