Willis and Meheux in fine form

IN a top of the table Reading and District League Division 1 clash, Sonning Common and Peppard B drew 5-5 with Our Lady of Peace Premier with Andy Wang again earning a maximum for Sonning Common while both Brian Meheux and Jeremy Willis earned hard fought wins against Johnson Xu.

Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford won twice as Sonning Common and Peppard A won 6-4 at Tidmarsh A, Hurford beating Tony Baker 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 in the last match.

In Division 4, Sonning Common and Peppard E beat Tidmarsh E 8-2 to retain top spot, Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren both recording maximums while David Pearson secured his second win by defeating John Harland.

The G team beat Sonning Sports C 8-2, Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove both winning all three.

The F team travelled to Springfield D and won 7-3 with Derek Wavell recording his first maximum of the season.