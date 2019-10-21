Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Willis and Meheux in fine form

IN a top of the table Reading and District League Division 1 clash, Sonning Common and Peppard B drew 5-5 with Our Lady of Peace Premier with Andy Wang again earning a maximum for Sonning Common while both Brian Meheux and Jeremy Willis earned hard fought wins against Johnson Xu.

Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford won twice as Sonning Common and Peppard A won 6-4 at Tidmarsh A, Hurford beating Tony Baker 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 in the last match.

In Division 4, Sonning Common and Peppard E beat Tidmarsh E 8-2 to retain top spot, Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren both recording maximums while David Pearson secured his second win by defeating John Harland.

The G team beat Sonning Sports C 8-2, Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove both winning all three.

The F team travelled to Springfield D and won 7-3 with Derek Wavell recording his first maximum of the season.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33