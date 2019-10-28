Wang’s treble earns draw

NEIL HURFORD won twice including an 11-7, 10-12, 6-11, 11-2, 11-9 win against Daniel Willis but it couldn't prevent the Sonning Common and Peppard A team from losing 7-3 against Kingfisher A in Division 1 of the Reading and District League. Jason Roberts also won against Willis.

Andy Wang’s treble and a win by Brian Meheux helped Sonning Common and Peppard B to a 5-5 draw at Tidmarsh B. Meheux just failed to beat Barry Carter in the final set of the night when he went down 11-6, 10-12, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11.

In Division 2 the D team saw their good start halted by an 8-2 defeat against leaders Our Lady of Peace A, Angus Jones and Jon Abbott with singles.

In Division 4 the F team fought well at Reading FC B before losing 6-4, Mike Casserley missing out on a treble after he lost the final set of the night to Reading FC's Joe Bull 12-10, 5-11, 10-12, 11-6, 10-12. Derek Wavell also managed two wins for the F team.

The G team moved into the top two after their 8-2 win against Kennet Valley B, Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove against hitting maximum while there was another win by Mark Berry after he beat Russell Moores. Brooke-Wavell also recording two wins.