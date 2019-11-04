Maximum for Roberts

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team won their inter club derby against their C team 7-3 thanks to maximums from both Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford in the latest round of Reading and District League matches. Matt Stone, Matt Isherwood and Tim Raby all managed singles for the C team.

The B team were without Andy Wang but managed to battle out a 5-5 draw with Kennet Valley A, Nigel Maltby and Jeremy Willis both winning twice while Brian Meheux managed a vital single. In Division 2 the D team continue to make good progress, Alan Mollett starring with a maximum as they beat Our Lady of Peace D 7-3. Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove continued their fine form as the G team trounced the F team in their Division 4 derby 9-1.

The E team continued their push for promotion with a 9-1 win at Sonning Sports C, Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren with trebles alongside two good wins from David Pearson.