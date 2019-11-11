Monday, 11 November 2019

Cup exit for villagers

SEVERAL Sonning Common and Peppard teams were in Reading and District Table Tennis League Cup action last week.

Mark Berry and Andrew Stone won Sonning Common and Peppard G team’s set in their 8-1 defeat at Tidmarsh D in the lower divisions cup first round.

The F team were unlucky not to pick up a set in their match against Kingfisher F, Derek Maltby playing particularly well alongside team mates Derek Wavell and Alistair Scott as three of the sets were decided 12-10 in the opposition’s favour.

On the league front the A and B teams continue to do well in Division 1, while the C team lie just above the relegation zone.

The D team are fourth in Division 2 with Alan Mollett, Jonathon Abbott and Angus Jones all playing well. Two Sonning Common and Peppard teams are flying high in Division 4 with the E and G teams well in contention for a promotion place along with Reading FC B. Meanwhile the F team are midtable.

