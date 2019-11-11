Cup exit for villagers

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
SEVERAL Sonning Common and Peppard teams were in Reading and District Table Tennis League Cup action last week.
Mark Berry and Andrew Stone won Sonning Common and Peppard G team’s set in their 8-1 defeat at Tidmarsh D in the lower divisions cup first round.
The F team were unlucky not to pick up a set in their match against Kingfisher F, Derek Maltby playing particularly well alongside team mates Derek Wavell and Alistair Scott as three of the sets were decided 12-10 in the opposition’s favour.
On the league front the A and B teams continue to do well in Division 1, while the C team lie just above the relegation zone.
The D team are fourth in Division 2 with Alan Mollett, Jonathon Abbott and Angus Jones all playing well. Two Sonning Common and Peppard teams are flying high in Division 4 with the E and G teams well in contention for a promotion place along with Reading FC B. Meanwhile the F team are midtable.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say