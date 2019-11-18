Monday, 18 November 2019

Milestone for Willis

A FIRST ever hat-trick in Reading and District Table Tennis League Division 1 by Jeremy Willis helped Sonning Common and Peppard B remain in second place after they won 7-3 at promoted Springfield A in a match that saw Jeremy beat Springfield No1 Phil Burke 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 18-16. Nigel Maltby won twice including a narrow 11-8, 15-13, 10-12, 6-11, 11-9 win against Adam Sheen.

The C team continue to hover just above the drop zone after losing 8-2 against Tidmarsh A in a match that saw Matt Stone and Denise Weller both picking up singles.

In Division 2 Johnathan Abbott starred with a three straight treble as the D team beat Kingfisher D 8-2 to remain in fourth place. Anthony Reeve scored a maximum as the E team beat fellow promotion candidates Kingfisher H 8-2 in their Division 4 match, while the G team are also very much in contention, Simon Berry getting a maximum as they won 7-3 at Milestone C.

Mike Casserely won twice as the F team were defeated by bottom of the table Tidmarsh E.

