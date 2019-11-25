Trio bag trebles in top division whitewash

JASON ROBERTS, Neil Hurford and Malcolm Gregory all got trebles as Sonning Common and Peppard A were impressive 10-0 winners at Curzon Club A in Division 1 of the latest round of matches played in the Reading and District League.

In the same division the B team retained their unbeaten record after managing a 5-5 draw with Kingfisher B, Andy Wang and Nigel Maltby both winning twice, although Andy lost his 100 per cent record when defeated by one of the division’s top players, Martin Adams, by 8-11, 7-11, 15-13, 2-11. In Division 2 the D team lost a tight encounter with Tilehurst Methodists A in their top of the table clash, Alan Mollett and Jonathan Abbott both winning twice but neither able to defeat Tilehurst number one Eric Van Looy. Melvyn Lovegrove won twice and Andy Stone managed a single as the G team lost 6-4 to Our Lady of Peace E in Division 4.

The E team could only field two players for their trip to Kennet Valley B but still managed a 5-5 draw, Jim Warren getting a maximum, while the F team lost 7-3 to Sonning Sports C, despite a valliant treble from Derek Wavell.